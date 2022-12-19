Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle fire at two-story home in Hollywood Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fire at a Hollywood Hills home.

The blaze is reported to have broken out just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Jupiter Drive. 

According to a release from Los Angeles Fire Department, the flames were contained to the second floor of a "two-story descending hillside home."

Firefighters were battling the fire in offensive mode, meaning they were taking direct action to extinguish the flames from the inside. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.