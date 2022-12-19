Firefighters battle fire at two-story home in Hollywood Hills

Firefighters on Sunday were battling a fire at a Hollywood Hills home.

The blaze is reported to have broken out just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Jupiter Drive.

According to a release from Los Angeles Fire Department, the flames were contained to the second floor of a "two-story descending hillside home."

Firefighters were battling the fire in offensive mode, meaning they were taking direct action to extinguish the flames from the inside.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.