Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle 30-acre brushfire in Lake Elsinore; 30% contained

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters are battling a multi-acre brush fire burning in Lake Elsinore. 

f0ydzhhamae8krj.jpg
Location of the Snake Fire. 

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Snake Fire, has burnt through 30 acres of brush and has a "moderate to rapid rate of spread," according to Riverside County firefighters.

Crews were dispatched to the area, near Lindell Road and Snake Road, at around 2:20 after learning of the fire. 

As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters say the blaze is 30% contained.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.