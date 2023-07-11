Firefighters battle 30-acre brushfire in Lake Elsinore; 30% contained
Firefighters are battling a multi-acre brush fire burning in Lake Elsinore.
The blaze, which has been dubbed the Snake Fire, has burnt through 30 acres of brush and has a "moderate to rapid rate of spread," according to Riverside County firefighters.
Crews were dispatched to the area, near Lindell Road and Snake Road, at around 2:20 after learning of the fire.
As of 4:15 p.m., firefighters say the blaze is 30% contained.
No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
