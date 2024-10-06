Firefighter struck by hit-and-run driver in Windsor Hills while responding to call

A firefighter was recovering after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Windsor Hills.

The incident unfolded overnight Sunday as the firefighter responded to a sheared hydrant at the corner of Stocker Street and Palmero Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department

After the crash, the firefighter was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The driver alleged to have been involved in the crash fled the scene.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.