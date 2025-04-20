Watch CBS News
LA County firefighter injured while battling blaze near Pico Rivera storage yard

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a storage yard in Pico Rivera late Sunday. 

Crews were called to the scene, located near Rivera Road and Cord Avenue at around 10:15 p.m., according to department officials. 

As they were fighting the flames, a train traveling through the commercial area hit a hose line, causing the firefighter's injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries, according to the department. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the fire, where firefighters appeared to have contained the flames. There was still an active scene as crews investigated the incident. 

No further information was provided. 

