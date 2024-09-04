Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire spreads from burning trailer to home in Norco leaving farm animals threatened

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Animals threatened after home catches fire in Norco
Animals threatened after home catches fire in Norco 01:09

At least one home in Norco caught fire when flames crept through the brush from a nearby trailer that was burning on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said. 

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but Riverside County Fire Department crews say that it began within a trailer and quickly spread to nearby vegetation. Soon after, the flames reached a home in the area. 

KCAL News reporters at the scene say that crews are busy trying to save some animals, including horses, that are currently trapped in the yard of the home by the flames. 

No injuries have yet been reported.

It's unclear if any other structures have been damaged or are threatened by the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.