Fire spreads from burning trailer to home in Norco leaving farm animals threatened

At least one home in Norco caught fire when flames crept through the brush from a nearby trailer that was burning on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, but Riverside County Fire Department crews say that it began within a trailer and quickly spread to nearby vegetation. Soon after, the flames reached a home in the area.

KCAL News reporters at the scene say that crews are busy trying to save some animals, including horses, that are currently trapped in the yard of the home by the flames.

No injuries have yet been reported.

It's unclear if any other structures have been damaged or are threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.