Fire in South Los Angeles neighborhood of Harvard Park burns multiple businesses

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

A fire in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Harvard Park ripped through multiple businesses Thursday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department began receiving calls around 2 a.m. about a fire on the 5800 block of Western Avenue near Slauson Avenue, about a half a mile west of the 110 Freeway. When firefighters arrived, they found three small businesses engulfed in flames.

It took about 121 firefighters around 46 minutes to gain access to the buildings, confine and fully extinguish the blaze.

"I've lived here for maybe 25 years, and they've been here all this time," said David Morales, a neighbor who lives near the businesses. "It's said to see."

One of the business owners who lives behind the shop said the fire spread to their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported from the incident. 

