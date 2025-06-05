Fire in South Los Angeles neighborhood of Harvard Park burns multiple businesses

A fire in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Harvard Park ripped through multiple businesses Thursday morning.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department began receiving calls around 2 a.m. about a fire on the 5800 block of Western Avenue near Slauson Avenue, about a half a mile west of the 110 Freeway. When firefighters arrived, they found three small businesses engulfed in flames.

It took about 121 firefighters around 46 minutes to gain access to the buildings, confine and fully extinguish the blaze.

"I've lived here for maybe 25 years, and they've been here all this time," said David Morales, a neighbor who lives near the businesses. "It's said to see."

One of the business owners who lives behind the shop said the fire spread to their home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported from the incident.