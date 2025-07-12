Watch CBS News
Crews briefly battle fires in Sepulveda Basin, forcing lane closure

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Crews battled two small fires in the Sepulveda Basin on Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed.

The blazes were reported at 3:50 p.m. near 5600 North Woodley Avenue in an area between the L.A. River and Haskell Creek. 

The LAFD called the initial blaze a rubbish fire, accompanied by a grass fire close by spanning about one-quarter of an acre.

One lane of Burbank Boulevard was closed in the Sepulveda Basin. It was later reopened.

As of Saturday afternoon, the cause of the fire wasn't revealed. There were no reports of injuries.

