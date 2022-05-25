Fire restrictions tighten a month early in the San Bernardino National Forest

Fire restrictions are tightening in the San Bernardino National Forest ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Restrictions that go into effect Thursday include a ban on campfires and wood or charcoal barbecues and smoking at unhosted campgrounds and picnic areas, operating internal combustion engines off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest system roads and trails; and welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame.

Forest officials say some hosted campgrounds and picnic areas will still allow campfires, barbecues, and smoking, and gas-powered stoves and fire rings with a fuel shutoff, if used with a free California Campfire Permit.

Discharging firearms is still allowed at shooting ranges under a special use permit or by visitors with a hunting license, but prohibited in most other cases.

Fire restrictions are being raised almost one month earlier than last year due to lower elevations of the forest reaching critically dry fuel moisture levels this week.

For information about the fire restrictions or to obtain a permit, visit fs.usda.gov.