Fire evacuation area residents advised to use bottled water and avoid tap

People in the Palisades and Eaton fire evacuation areas should use bottled water and refrain from using their tap water until further notice.

The unsafe water alert and "Do Not Drink" notices affect people in Pasadena, the 90272 zip code of the Pacific Palisades and the 90402 zip code area north of San Vicente Boulevard that is under evacuation orders.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power stated that there is the potential for fire-related toxins, including benzene and other volatile organic compounds to enter the local water system. They issued their notice as a precaution. The notice for the 90272 and 90402 zip codes replaces the previous boil water notice.

LADWP established two bottled water distribution locations:

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Adjacent to the Brentwood Country Club, 741 S. Gretna Green Way, Los Angeles, CA 90049

The Pasadena notice was first issued on Wednesday as the Eaton Fire burned near the Angeles National Forest.

The City of Pasadena opened a bottled water distribution center on Saturday, January 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 450 N. Lake Ave. Enter heading North on Lake Avenue. Do not enter using Villa Street.

They also created a map to outline the neighborhoods affected.

Authorities advised residents to:

Limit the use of hot water

Limit shower time/bathing, and do not take hot baths (use lukewarm water and ventilate area)

If using a dishwasher to wash dishes use the air-dry setting

Wash clothing in cold water

If the clothes dryer does not vent outside, avoid using it (dry laundry outdoors)

Do not use hot tubs or swimming pools

Use proper ventilation when using hot water indoors

Authorities said that failure to follow the notice could make you sick.