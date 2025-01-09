Water alerts issued in Southern California areas impacted by fires

Several water districts in areas affected by the fires in Southern California have issued water alerts, warning residents of low water quality.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power issued a boil water notice for residents who live in the 90272 zip code and adjacent communities. Chief Executive Officer and Engineer Janisse Quiñones explained the demand for LADWP services was "tremendous."

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 8, 2025 - - Fire fighters try to put out a structure fire, hoping to prevent the home next door from being destroyed in the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades on January 7, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Getty Images

The agency reported pushing their water systems to extreme levels for up to 15 hours straight. Quiñones said as the demand went up the water pressure went down. When water pressure is significantly lowered the water quality lowers.

"We are fighting a wildfire with an urban water system and that is really challenging," she said.

Under a boil water notice residents are urged to boil tap water for at least a minute. The notice remains in effect for the next 48 hours.

Pasadena Water and Power, Lincoln Avenue Water Company and Rubio Cañon Land and Water Association issued alerts urging residents in impacted areas not to use tap water. The water districts said they should only be using bottled water.

"Bottled water should be used for all drinking (including baby formula and juice), brushing teeth, washing dishes, making ice and food preparation until further notice. This also applies to pets and domestic animals," Pasadena Water and Power said.

The districts warned their customers that the use of tap water could be harmful. They said they will be performing tests regularly to examine water quality levels and will provide updates.

"Do not try and treat the water yourself." Lincoln Avenue Water Company wrote.

The Crescenta Valley Water District posted an announcement that the water in their area is safe for consumers at this time. They are asking their customers to limit water use for essential purposes and persevere water supply for emergency crews.