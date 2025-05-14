Watch CBS News
Firefighters in Montebello put out 2nd alarm fire at barn, stable

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Firefighters put out a fire at a barn and stable at a home in Montebello Wednesday morning.

The Montebello Fire Department received a call around 3:45 a.m. about a residential structure fire at the 200 block of Bluff Road.

When crews arrived, they found a barn and a stable on fire with about 20 horses on the property. The fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm, but crews were able to put it out.

According to the fire department, the horses managed to get away and no injuries were reported. The home was not damaged during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

