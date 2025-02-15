Watch CBS News
Local News

Fight turns into deadly shooting in North Hollywood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An investigation is underway after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in North Hollywood early Saturday. 

Police were dispatched to the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they found an unidentified 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene. 

Detectives learned that "several individuals became involved in a fistfight in front of a business" in the area, which escalated into the shooting, according to LAPD's statement. 

The shooting suspect, only described as a man in his 40s, was said to have fled from the area on foot. 

While the investigation continued, the DASH bus service was impacted for several hours at the Vineland Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard and the Magnolia Boulevard and Lankershim Boulevard stops, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD at (818) 754-8300.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.