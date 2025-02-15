Fight turns into deadly shooting in North Hollywood

An investigation is underway after a fight turned into a deadly shooting in North Hollywood early Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the 11100 block of Magnolia Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found an unidentified 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that "several individuals became involved in a fistfight in front of a business" in the area, which escalated into the shooting, according to LAPD's statement.

The shooting suspect, only described as a man in his 40s, was said to have fled from the area on foot.

While the investigation continued, the DASH bus service was impacted for several hours at the Vineland Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard and the Magnolia Boulevard and Lankershim Boulevard stops, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LAPD at (818) 754-8300.