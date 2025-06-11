Fight leads to fatal stabbing in downtown Los Angeles, police say

What started as an argument led to a fight and eventually a deadly stabbing in downtown Los Angeles overnight, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at about 3:49 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 6th Street and Spring Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The man, who remains unidentified as of 6:30 a.m., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, and remains outstanding. He was described only as a man.

A witness told officers that the incident began as an argument and escalated into a fight and stabbing.

The incident occurred within the one-square-mile perimeter of the curfew set by Mayor Karen Bass, as a result of several days of protests and military deployments, amid immigration enforcement operations throughout the city. The curfew began at 8 p.m. Tuesday and was lifted at 6 a.m. Wednesday. It's set to continue indefinitely until it's lifted by Bass.