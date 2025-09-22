Filmmaker's Santa Monica home hit by copper thieves, squatters while working across the country

A Santa Monica independent filmmaker is sharing his story after his home was ransacked by copper thieves while he was away working across the country.

Fidel Ruiz-Healy says that he was directing a play at The Juilliard School in New York City when his home was targeted by the alleged thieves, who he believes also stayed there. He says that every possible spot in the house was overturned and strewn about, and that he found discarded food wrappers.

"It's been difficult," he said. "Just going through your stuff that doesn't feel like your stuff anymore. It just seems kind of like someone else's garbage."

Upon his return on Sept. 15, he found that they had also taken the copper pipes from underneath his home, which had no running water. He took a cellphone video of water spewing out from where the pipes were removed.

He says that his primary focus for the time being is to clean up the house and "start fresh."

"It's mainly just not looking and sticking everything in trash bags," Ruiz-Healy said.

He hasn't yet been able to bring himself to stay inside the house because of the uncertainty and lack of running water, a portion of which was restored on Monday, he said.

Santa Monica police are investigating the incident, Ruiz-Healy said. It's unclear exactly how many people were involved.