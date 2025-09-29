3 people charged with fraud for allegedly receiving over $40k in Los Angeles wildfire assistance from FEMA

Two Los Angeles-area men and a woman from Louisiana have been charged with fraud after they allegedly received more than $40,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during the LA wildfire recovery.

The individuals are accused of falsely claiming they were residents in Altadena and the Pacific Palisades in order to receive disaster assistance from FEMA that was intended for wildfire victims.

Jerry Lee Clay Jr. of LA is charged with one felony count of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument; one felony count of grand theft; and two felony counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information. Matthew Garnet O'Brien of LA, one felony count of offering a forged or false instrument and one felony count of grand theft.

Maricka Marie Gilmore of Marrero, La., is charged with one felony count each of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument and grand theft.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office alleges Clay submitted a fraudulent application to FEMA using a Pacific Palisades address for an apartment where he did not live. Through his application, Clay received $14,919.30 in federal disaster assistance between January and February 2025.

The district attorney's office said the money was deposited into his personal account. Clay is also being accused of "impersonating individuals he falsely claimed were his landlords in documents submitted to FEMA to verify tenancy claims and further his scheme."

He was arraigned on Sept. 16, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges and his bail was set at $50,000. He was released on bond and his next court date is scheduled for Sept. 30. If convicted on all charges, Clay faces more than four years in state prison, the DA's office said.

O'Brien is accused of submitting a fraudulent application to FEMA, "misrepresenting his residential address as a home in Altadena." According to the DA's office, he received $12,314.52 from FEMA between January and February 2025.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 25. If convicted on all charges, O'Brien faces up to three years in state prison, the DA's office said.

The district attorney's office claims Gilmore submitted an application to FEMA using a Pacific Palisades address at which she did not live and did not exist. She is accused of receiving $14,153.67 from FEMA in February 2025.

According to the district attorney's office, she was extradited from Louisiana to LA on Sept. 23 and is being held on $50,000 bail. If convicted on all charges, Gilmore faces up to three years in state prison, the DA's office said.