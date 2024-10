Ventura County firefighters rushed to Lake Piru after a brush fire quadrupled in size after a few hours on Thursday afternoon.

The Felicia Fire started at about 12:41 p.m. on the southwest Lake Piru. Initially, the Ventura County Fire Department reported the size as 40 acres. However, a few hours later it exploded to about 240 acres.

Firefighters evacuated a nearby recreation area and Dominguez Canyon.