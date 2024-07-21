Watch CBS News
Local News

Additional details emerge following fatal deputy involved shooting in West Hollywood

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

1 wounded after LA County deputies shoot someone in West Hollywood
1 wounded after LA County deputies shoot someone in West Hollywood 00:38

An investigation continued through the weekend following a fatal deputy involved shooting in West Hollywood. 

The shooting unfolded around 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The LASD says it was there that West Hollywood Sheriff's deputies were flagged down by individuals who reported an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Deputies then located a man they identified as the suspect in the 1100 block of Garner Street and attempted to detain him. That was when deputies said he produced a handgun, resulting in a deputy involved shooting. 

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he died. No one else was injured. 

Authorities did recover a handgun at the scene and an investigation was underway. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.