Additional details emerge following fatal deputy involved shooting in West Hollywood

1 wounded after LA County deputies shoot someone in West Hollywood

An investigation continued through the weekend following a fatal deputy involved shooting in West Hollywood.

The shooting unfolded around 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The LASD says it was there that West Hollywood Sheriff's deputies were flagged down by individuals who reported an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Deputies then located a man they identified as the suspect in the 1100 block of Garner Street and attempted to detain him. That was when deputies said he produced a handgun, resulting in a deputy involved shooting.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he died. No one else was injured.

Authorities did recover a handgun at the scene and an investigation was underway.