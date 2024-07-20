Watch CBS News
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by deputies in West Hollywood

A suspect was shot and wounded by Los Angeles County deputies in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Santa Monica Boulevard and Gardner Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, deputies said. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were assisting with the investigation as they contained the area. 

No further information has yet been provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

