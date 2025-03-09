Authorities locate 80-year-old woman reported missing from El Sereno

An 80-year-old woman who was reported missing on Saturday has been safely located, authorities said.

Yet Lee was last seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Bowman Boulevard on Saturday around 11:00 a.m. She was located safely the next day.

(credit: LAPD)

Her family believed that she boarded a bus to attend an appointment in the 1100 block of Wilshire Boulevard. She had not returned home, prompting concern from her family, especially as she has a medical condition and requires medication.

Authorities did not provide information on how or where Lee was found.