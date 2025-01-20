Southern California braces for extreme fire weather as crews continue making progress on Eaton and Palisades fires

Southern California is bracing for a powerful Santa Ana wind event with extreme fire danger as containment efforts continue on the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The National Weather Service has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation warning as damaging wind gusts could reach up to 100 mph in certain areas. Peak winds will start Monday afternoon and strengthen as the evening goes on.

A home overlooking the Pacific Ocean which was destroyed in the Palisades Fire on January 16, 2025 in Malibu, California. Mario Tama / Getty Images

State and local officials have prepositioned fire crews who are ready to respond if flames break out.

Two weeks after the Eaton and Palisades fires erupted, dry weather and low humidity levels remain a concern.

The Palisades Fire broke out on Jan. 7 in the Pacific Palisades area and was quickly spread by a "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm. Strong Santa Ana winds carried embers which ignited new hot spots. A few hours later, the Eaton Fire sparked in the northeast portion of the county near Pasadena and Altadena.

Flames from both fires engulfed structures forcing residents to leave their homes. Officials quickly issued mandatory evacuation orders which affected thousands of residents.

Search and rescue crews have found human remains in debris from the fire zones. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed 27 deaths in relation to the fires. It is not confirmed if all the deaths are a result of the fires.

Repopulation has begun for the Palisades and Eaton fires with most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings.

Eaton Fire

The Eaton Fire has burned 14,021 acres and is 87% contained, as of Monday morning. The weaker wind activity allowed air and ground operations to monitor and extinguish hot spots.

The LA County Medical Examiner has confirmed 17 deaths tied to the fire.

Palisades Fire

The 23,713-acre fire is 59% contained, as of Monday morning. Firefighters have seen minimal fire behavior in the past few weeks and have stopped growth.

At least 10 deaths have been confirmed by the LA County Medical Examiner in connection to the fire.