Pasadena declares Eaton Fire local health emergency amid air quality concerns

City of Pasadena declres public health emergency as air quality is impacted by Eaton Fire

City of Pasadena declres public health emergency as air quality is impacted by Eaton Fire

City of Pasadena declres public health emergency as air quality is impacted by Eaton Fire

The city of Pasadena has declared a local public health emergency a week after the Eaton Fire caused widespread destruction.

Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) Acting Health Officer, Dr. Parveen Kaur, declared the emergency due to the impacts of the wildfire and the particulate matter that is still circulating through the community.

Pasadena , CA - January 16: Darryl Montes looks at his class ring with his wife Christine, after Cal Fire Firefighter Trent Houser found it in the debris of their destroyed home, on Valley Lights Dr in Pasadena on Thursday, January 16, 2025. The Eaton Fire burned through their neighborhood, destroying their home and many others. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Firefighters have made progress in containing the Eaton Fire but the air quality in the impacted areas remains a concern for health officials. Since the start of the fire on Jan. 7, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued multiple smoke and windblown dust advisories for the unhealthy and hazardous conditions.

Ways to limit exposure to wildfire ash:

Limit time outdoors

Wear an N95 or P100 mask when outdoors

Use an air purifier when indoors

Avoid using fireplaces, candles, or vacuums

Regularly check and replace air filters

Health officials are concerned the leftover ash and debris could cause future risks to safety, health and the environment.

The PPHD wants residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves from the toxic ash and debris. The agency is proactively positioning the city to access county, state and federal resources.

The PPHD is distributing free personal protective equipment to people who have been impacted by the Eaton Fire at 450 N. Lake Ave.

City officials have also issued a temporary leaf blower ban to limit residents from stirring up the toxic ash and particulate matter. That ban will remain in effect until further notice.