Southern California on edge as extreme Santa Ana winds, fire danger return and PDS warning takes effect in LA area

A rare Particularly Dangerous Situation warning has been issued for Southern California as a powerful and potentially damaging Santa Ana wind event is expected.

The National Weather Service announced a PDS warning will be in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Monday at noon and will remain until Tuesday at 10 a.m.

A strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to occur in Southern California causing extreme fire danger. National Weather Service Los Angeles

Weather officials predict the strongest winds will occur Monday afternoon and will develop quickly throughout the day.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS said winds will start in the mountain areas of LA County and will spread into the coastal areas and valleys by the evening into Tuesday.

Humidity levels will be very low even reaching single digits at some points. The dry conditions in combination with the strong winds will create extreme fire danger.

Winds in the mountains and foothills will be between 35 and 50 mph with isolated gusts between 60 and 80 mph.

"If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior and rapid fire growth, which would threaten life and property," the NWS said.

Los Angeles County areas of greatest concern:

Calabasas and Agoura Hills

Santa Clarita

I-5 Corridor

Western San Fernando Valley

Ventura County areas of greatest concern:

Thousand Oaks

Simi Valley

Camarillo

Oxnard

Ventura County mountains

Western Santa Monica mountains

High Wind Warning

The NWS has also issued a high wind warning for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for Ventura and parts of Los Angeles counties.

Damaging winds could cause downed power lines and trees. Widespread outages could occur in the region as winds become stronger.

Weather officials advise residents to remain in the lower levels of their homes during the windstorm and avoid windows. They also recommend securing big objects outside that could blow around and cause damage.

Prepositioned resources

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday he was mobilizing and prepositioning more than 130 fire engines, water tenders and aircraft to Southern California, in anticipation of the fire weather.

Newsom's action comes two weeks after wildfires fueled by strong Santa Ana winds ripped through the region.

"The recent firestorms in Los Angeles have illustrated the importance of being in the right place at the right time. By strategically placing specialized personnel and equipment in areas prone to wildfires, crews are able to respond faster and more aggressively," Newsom said.

Firefighters are still working on the Eaton and Palisades fires as this next windstorm approaches.

Cal Fire has also acted and positioned over 790 firefighting personnel including 76 engines, who are ready to respond if a blaze breaks out.