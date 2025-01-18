Santa Monica lifts evacuation warnings, opens PCH for local access as containment of Palisades Fire grows

The city of Santa Monica has lifted all evacuation warnings and curfew within city limits, as fire crews continue to make progress in containing the Palisades Fire.

City officials announced evacuation warnings would be lifted in all areas of Santa Monica north of San Vicente Boulevard. Residents who live in the area may return.

Vehicles run on the Palisades section of Pacific Coast Highway along scorched structures and trees by wildfires on Jan. 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

Several areas adjacent to the Eaton and Palisades fire zones have begun repopulating as containment continues to increase and growth has been stopped, according to Cal Fire.

The 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for areas under evacuation warnings in Santa Monica has been lifted. A curfew remains in effect for parts of Los Angeles city and county under mandatory evacuation orders.

Pacific Coast Highway in the city of Santa Monica has been reopened for residents and businesses. The Santa Monica Police Department has also lifted all city street closures. They ask residents to remain vigilant in areas that were previously under evacuation warnings.

Businesses along PCH and on the Santa Monica Pier are now accessible. The Los Angeles Police Department is managing the city of LA north of Santa Monica city limits, including PCH. The Annenberg Beach House which has been closed since the start of the Palisades Fire will reopen on Jan. 23.

The 10 Freeway will remain closed past Lincoln Boulevard until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol. Drivers traveling to Santa Monica should exit at Lincoln or Cloverfield Boulevards or Centinela Avenue.

