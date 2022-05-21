Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosion at Grand Terrace Middle schools leaves two students injured; 14-year-old student arrested

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities arrested a juvenile Friday afternoon after an explosion left two students injured at an Inland Empire middle school. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies rushed to the scene following reports of an explosion on the campus of Grand Terrace Middle School, located on De Berry Street in Grand Terrace.

The explosion went off at around 11 a.m., causing excessive smoke to overtake the school grounds and injure two students. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department, the SBCSD's Bomb and Arson Division, the State Fire Marshall's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's Bomb K9 Team responded to the scene for an investigation. 

After determining that the incident was isolated, they arrested the 14-year-old male student and booked him at Central Juvenile Hall. 

