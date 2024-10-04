Ex-Deputy LA Mayor sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for pay-to-play scheme

A federal judge sentenced a former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor to more than a decade in prison for his role in a pay-to-play scheme that involved disgraced City Councilman José Huizar.

On March 27, a jury found Raymond She Wah Chan, 68, guilty of one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, seven counts of honest services wire fraud, three counts of federal program bribery and one count of making false statements to a federal government agency. Months after his conviction, a judge ordered Chan to spend the next 144 months, or 12 years, in prison and pay the City of Los Angeles $752,457.

Former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan walks to the United States Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, for his trial on corruption charges. Getty Images

"Chan abused his public office and sought to deepen the corruption of city politics for the benefit of his own business interests," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Today's sentence sends a message to the public and City Hall alike that our government should not be for sale and those that undermine our democracy through pay-to-play schemes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The Department of Justice said Chan played an integral role in the conspiracy, using his influential positions to enrich himself, Huizar and other public officials. At the time, he served as the General Manager of the LA Department of Building and Safety and later as the Deputy Mayor of Economic Development.

Chan's attorney described him as an honest former public employee who was "merely an innocent bystander who got swept up as a narrative device in a misguided RICO theory" during the trial.

"He was helpful — almost to a fault," Michael Freedman told the jury. "Huizar used him just like Huizar used every one. Ray Chan didn't create problems — he solved problems."

Huizar, who represented the downtown LA area for 15 years, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and one count of tax evasion. Prosecutors said Huizar used his elected position to make himself and his friends richer.

KCAL News obtained evidence prosecutors used to convict Huizar. A video shows $200,000 in bribery money stuffed in a Johnny Walker Blue Label whiskey box along with another Don Julio box packed with the same amount of money. KCAL also obtained a recorded conversation between Huizar and a long-time aide, George Esparza, as agents closed in on them. Investigators said Huizar asked Esparza to hold onto the first $200,000 payment.