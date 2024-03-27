Former LA Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, bribery

Former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan was found guilty Wednesday of federal racketeering conspiracy and bribery charges for his role in a scheme run by convicted ex-City Councilman José Huizar to monetize the real estate approval process at City Hall.

The guilty verdicts on all counts came a little over an hour after the federal criminal jury in downtown Los Angeles began deliberations for the day.

Chan, 67, of Monterey Park, was convicted of a dozen charges, including racketeering conspiracy, two types of bribery and lying to federal agents for his role in the bribery scheme.

Chan was a key member of a conspiracy in which Huizar -- assisted by others -- unlawfully used his office to give favorable treatment to wealthy developers who financed and facilitated bribes and other illicit benefits.

During opening statements two weeks ago in Chan's retrial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Faerstein said the longtime Los Angeles official had three goals: "Get money, keep power, and avoid the feds."

But to defense attorneys, Chan was a dedicated, detail-oriented civil servant who spent his hours working for the city.

"He was helpful -- almost to a fault," Michael Freedman told the jury. "Huizar used him just like Huizar used everyone. Ray Chan didn't create problems -- he solved problems."

Chan was "careful but corrupt," and for years stayed "under the radar" while coordinating bribes in a scheme to soak developers in exchange for getting building projects approved at City Hall, prosecutors said. The defense countered that the former deputy mayor was motivated only by "love of his adopted city" and did nothing illegal.

Before Huizar pleaded guilty to federal charges, he and Chan were scheduled to go on trial together.

Huizar, 55, pleaded guilty last year to felony charges for using his powerful position at City Hall to enrich himself and his associates, and for cheating on his taxes. He was sentenced in January to 13 years in federal prison and ordered to surrender to begin his sentence no later than April 30. He was also ordered to pay nearly $444,000 in restitution to the city of Los Angeles and nearly $39,000 to the IRS.

A mistrial was declared in Chan's first trial last year due to a defense attorney's medical emergency.

Chan worked for the city for almost three dozen years, serving at one point as the top executive overseeing the Department of Building and Safety, which reviews building plans and inspects construction projects.

Sentencing was set for June 10.