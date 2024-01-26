Former LA City Councilman Huizar sentenced to 13 years in prison

Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Friday in a corruption case involving at least $1.5 million in cash and benefits in exchange for help driving downtown real estate projects through the city's approval process, and for cheating on his taxes.

Prosecutors also recommended Huizar pay more than $1.3 million in fines and restitution.

The 55-year-old politician from Boyle Heights pleaded guilty a year ago to federal counts of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and tax evasion.

He was ordered to surrender to authorities to begin serving his sentence on April 30.

In this June 13, 2015, file photo Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is seen at the signing of a minimum-wage ordinance at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

"Huizar has admitted to orchestrating a racketeering scheme that enriched himself and others as they sought to monopolize political power at the expense of Los Angeles residents," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in January 2023.

Estrada added that this case was "one of the most wide-ranging and brazen public corruption cases uncovered in this district."

As part of his plea deal, Huizar admitted he implemented a pay-to-play scheme where he leveraged his office to help real estate developers who helped pay off bribes and other illicit financial benefits. Prosecutors said he and other city officials demanded and accepted cash bribes, casino gaming chips, expensive meals, as well as concert and sporting events tickets.

Additionally, the public officials accepted prostitution and escort services, flights on private jets and commercial airlines and stays at luxury hotels as well as casinos.

Finally, Huizar admitted to accepting a $600,000 bribe from a billionaire real estate developer to confidentially settle a pending sexual harassment lawsuit a former staffer levied against Huizar.

"Mr. Huizar's actions, to include accepting a staggering amount of bribe money and lavish gifts, eroded the trust in the office he held for many years," Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office said. "Angelenos deserve better than being used for the personal enrichment of politicians grifting the system and foreign investors whose currency is corruption.