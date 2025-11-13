Southern California officials issue evacuation warnings ahead of heavy rainstorm that could cause flooding

Local officials across Southern California are preparing for a "large storm system" that will bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding to burn scars by Thursday night.

In preparation, officials have issued evacuation warnings, road closures and ordered K Rails to be set up to help minimize the potential damage from the widespread rain.

The National Weather Service said the low-pressure system will generate periods of "moderate to heavy rain this evening through Saturday, and possibly into early next week." Rainfall totals are expected to be between 1-3 inches in most metropolitan areas and between 2-5 inches in mountain and foothill communities.

Although there is uncertainty about exactly when the rain will begin, weather officials said it will arrive sometime in the evening hours on Thursday and continue well into the early morning on Friday.

The storm will not only bring wet weather but will also bring colder conditions. The NWS said maximum temperatures will mostly be in the 60s throughout the coasts and valleys.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will go into effect on Thursday night for all of Southern California and will remain until Saturday.

Evacuation warnings

The City of Los Angeles has issued an evacuation warning for possible debris flow from 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Sunday. Officials warn residents about the potential risks of debris flows, especially in burn scar areas. Prepare for possible evacuations in the zones: LFD-1081, 1083, 1085, 1087, 1089, 1091, 1092, 1093, 1095, 1096, 1097, and 0891 (Mandeville), Hurst Fire: LFD 0001-B, Sunset Fire: LFD-0835.

The city said that the Los Angeles Police Department will be going door-to-door to visit each high-risk home with additional information.

Ventura County officials said there are currently no evacuations in effect, but that could change based on the weather.

Traffic closures

Caltrans plans to close Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Palisades Fire Zone for the anticipated rainfall. The closure will include a 3.6-mile stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard/State Route 27 (SR-27) between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the road will remain closed until conditions improve.