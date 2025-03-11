Evacuation warning issued for Hollywood Hills residents near Sunset Fire

Ahead of the rainy weather, Los Angeles officials issued an evacuation warning for Hollywood Hills homes near the Sunset Fire burn scar.

Residents like Reno Muren began preparing their belongings in case the rain caused mudslides or debris flows in the hillside community.

"I felt the anxiety in my chest," she said. "I'm going to go home and kind of get my stuff together again. It would not be fun to have our place flooded."

During a previous storm in mid-February, the rain soaked the canyon and caused a large debris flow on Mulholland Drive.

"A couple of weeks ago when we had the big rain, it flooded," resident Diane Lander-Simon said. "We had a big mudslide. It's one way in and one way out. Everybody was sort of stuck."

The evacuation warnings will affect neighborhoods somewhat around Wattles Garden Park, east and south of Runyon Canyon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department released a map for the evacuation areas during the most recent storm. LAFD

The advisory will last from 7 a.m. on March 12 to 6 p.m. on March 13.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also released a map showing evacuation warnings for communities near the Eaton, Hurst and Palisades burn scars.

The National Weather Service said this current storm will not last long, and by the afternoon, it will move east.