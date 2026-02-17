Watch CBS News
EV vehicle crashes into North Hollywood power pole, LAFD crews battle car fire

Crews flooded an EV vehicle fire with water after the car crashed into a North Hollywood power pole following a two-car collision.

The accident occurred just after noon on Tuesday at 11009 W. Burbank Blvd., outside Circus Liquor, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The intersection of Vineland and Burbank is blocked off as LAFD fire and hazmat crews respond to the EV fire, attempting to extinguish the flames in the car while keeping a safe distance from the power lines.

Two people are being treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident, according to LAFD.

screenshot-2026-02-17-121609.png
LAFD crews battle an EV vehicle fire after the car slammed into a North Hollywood power pole.  CBS LA

