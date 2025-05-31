Firefighters continue battling Eureka Fire burning in Joshua Tree National Park

Firefighters are still battling the Eureka Fire, which is burning in Joshua Tree National Park.

The blaze was first reported on Friday just before noon in the Covington Flats area near Carmelita Place in Yucca Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, who are assisting the National Park Service.

Flames quickly spread throughout the day, engulfing 175 acres by the end of Friday.

As of Saturday night the fire is said to have burned 212 acres and is 40% contained, according to Joshua Tree NPS. Along with crews battling the flames on foot, there were 11 engines, two water tenders, two hand crews and one helicopter assisting on Saturday.

Several areas are closed due to the ongoing firefight, including:

Lower Covington Flats Road and La Contenta inside of Joshua Tree National Park,

Backcountry camping in zones covering Black Rock, Covington, Quail Wash and Juniper,

California Riding and Hiking Trail starting in Black Rock,

Creosote/Bigfoot Trail starting off of Park Boulevard.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There are no reports of injury or structural damage.