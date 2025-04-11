Watch CBS News
Erewhon cafe in Santa Monica closes after "vermin infestation," public health report says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The Erewhon grocery store in Santa Monica closed its cafe after a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health found cockroaches.

According to the county Environmental Health Facility Closure List, the store was ordered to close on April 8 for what is described as "vermin infestation."

Erewhon in Culver City
The Erewhon grocery store in Santa Monica closed after a public health report said it had a "vermin infestation." Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The popular and upscale grocery store is known for its celebrity smoothies and expensive items has stores across LA. Viral videos on social media have shown the store selling ice for $30 and strawberries for $20.

The store had a "major" violation for no rodents, insects, birds or animals, according to a public report.

It is unclear how long the store will be closed and what steps it has taken to rectify the situation.

CBS News Los Angeles reached out to Erewhon for a comment. 

