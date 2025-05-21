Encampment fire injures 1 in Sepulveda Basin

Grass fire breaks out in the Sepulveda Basin

Grass fire breaks out in the Sepulveda Basin

Grass fire breaks out in the Sepulveda Basin

Crews on Wednesday battled a rapidly spreading fire that injured a person near an encampment in the Sepulveda Basin, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was reported by a park ranger at about 12:16 p.m. in the area of Balboa and Victory boulevards near Encino.

The department was quick to react to the scene, but images captured by SkyCAL showed citizens shoveling dirt and pouring water onto the flames on the grass before crews arrived.

A nearby encampment appeared to be threatened.

In an update, the LAFD said firefighters were defending the Army Recruiting Battalion, with emphasis placed on protecting vehicles in the parking lot.

At least one civilian was treated for a burn injury. The extent of their injury was not immediately known.

The L.A. Metro Orange Line was closed from Woodley to White Oak avenues as crews battled the blaze.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped around 1:52 p.m., the LAFD said. The fire burned as many as four acres.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.