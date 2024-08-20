Empty guest room catches fire at Oxnard hotel where Cowboys; no one is injured

A fire was reported Tuesday in an empty guest room at the hotel in Oxnard where the Dallas Cowboys stay for training camp but there were no injuries, according to the team.

The fire was contained to one room, according to the team, and practice activities weren't disrupted. The Cowboys have two more workouts before breaking camp Thursday to fly home to Dallas for their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas has held training camp every year since 2012 at the hotel complex that is adjacent to a pair of practice fields in Oxnard, California. The Cowboys were in Oxnard intermittently before then while also training in San Antonio.

The Oxnard facility was the training home of the Raiders when they were in Los Angeles in the 1980s and '90s. The Cowboys trained in Oxnard for the first time in 2004.

The team released a statement shortly after the incident on Tuesday.

"There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif. The emergency was contained to one room that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries," the statement said. "The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.