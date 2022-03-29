Elton John adds 3rd Dodger Stadium concert for November

Elton John Tuesday announced he will be adding a third show at Dodger Stadium as part of his upcoming "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

The "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe" will kick off in Germany on May 27 and end at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022.

On Tuesday, the tour list was updated to reflect the Nov. 17 date.

A show at Petco Park in San Diego on Nov. 9. was also part of the Tuesday announcement.

More information can be found at www.eltonjohn.com.