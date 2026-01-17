Eldest daughter speaks out after Lakewood father allegedly kills wife, daughter in triple shooting

Desiree Alvarez told investigators that she was asleep in her bed when her father, armed with a gun, fired multiple shots in her direction before turning the gun on himself inside their Lakewood home on Tuesday morning.

Now, the 19-year-old is speaking out after her father, 52-year-old Hector Lionel Alfaro, allegedly shot and killed her mother and sister before he died by suicide.

In a statement to CBS LA, Desiree remembered her mother and sister and thanked the community for their outpouring of support for her and her surviving younger sister.

"Hello. My name is Desiree Alvarez. I am the oldest of my mom's 3 daughters," the statement said. "My mom Roxana, was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. To know her was to love her. She was the most incredible woman I know. I'm at a loss for words on how much she meant to me. She was my entire world, her and my sisters."

"My sister Lilly was also involved in this tragedy. We were 10 years apart, but she was my best friend. She was so, so loved. By her friends, her family, babies, animals- you name it. She had the sweetest, kindest and most nurturing soul. My heart hurts to even accept what is now our reality. But I share some comfort in knowing that they are together and not alone, because I don't think they would have been able to live a life without each other."

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Alvarez woke up to the sound of gunshots on Tuesday morning when Hector Alfaro later entered her bedroom. He shot at her several times, authorities said, before shooting himself.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found the bodies of Roxana, 48, and Lilly, 17, who were suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is advised to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.