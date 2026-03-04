Several people rescued in Carson during elder abuse, fraud investigation, sheriff's deputies say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescued several people during an investigation into elder abuse and fraud in Carson on Wednesday morning.

Lt. Quiana Penn, from the Carson Station, said the sheriff's department along with several other agencies served search warrants at multiple residential locations around 6 a.m. relating to "unlicensed care home facilities."

During their operations, Penn said officials rescued three elderly patients and arrested a man and a woman for elder abuse and fraud.

"Seems to be a pretty in-depth operation that they were running," Penn said. "We don't have all the details right now."

The investigation stemmed from a call deputies received in February regarding service for elderly patients. Authorities began looking into the claims and served a search warrant at a property on the 200 block of W. 234th Street. During that operation, officials rescued several elderly patients who were malnourished and neglected.

Penn said the conditions at the location in February were concerning, which led them to further their investigation.

Officials are still actively investigating the case but encourage anyone who may have additional information to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department Carson Station at (310) 830-1123.