1 wounded after shooting at El Sereno Recreation Center

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the gunman who allegedly shot a person at the El Sereno Recreation Center on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at roughly 1:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Klamath Street. Police placed evidence markers near the recreation center's basketball court. The Los Angeles Fire Department took a 20-year-old man to the hospital about 45 minutes after the shooting.

Police believe the suspect drove away in a Toyota Camry after the shooting. Investigators did not provide any further information.