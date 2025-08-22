Watch CBS News
1 wounded after shooting at El Sereno Recreation Center

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the gunman who allegedly shot a person at the El Sereno Recreation Center on Friday afternoon. 

The shooting happened at roughly 1:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Klamath Street. Police placed evidence markers near the recreation center's basketball court. The Los Angeles Fire Department took a 20-year-old man to the hospital about 45 minutes after the shooting. 

Police believe the suspect drove away in a Toyota Camry after the shooting. Investigators did not provide any further information. 

