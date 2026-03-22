2 hospitalized after fire at El Sereno apartment building

Two people were hospitalized with injuries sustained when an apartment building caught fire in El Sereno early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4000 block of E. Abner Street at around 4:15 a.m. after learning of a fire at a two-story apartment, which involved two units and an attic space, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took more than 50 firefighters just over 30 minutes to control the blaze, the release said.

A 34-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were both taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters noted. The nature of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

"Two burned units have been deemed uninhabitable by LADBS (Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety)," the release said. "Red Cross is assisting displaced individuals."

LAFD's Arson investigators were called to the scene to work on determining what sparked the blaze.