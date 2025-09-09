First wave energy project in U.S. launches at Port of Los Angeles

A new project turning waves from the ocean into renewable energy has launched at the Port of Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Eight blue steel floats that appear to be small boats were launched by Eco Wave Power at AltaSea's ocean institute in a channel at the Port of Los Angeles, attached to an unused wharf.

The floats splash into the water, generating a small amount of electricity that can be used locally, with the larger goal of proving that ocean waves can be harnessed and turned into renewable energy.

"In 2011, I founded Eco Wave Power with one mission: to turn the natural and endless power of the waves into clean electricity," said Inna Braverman, the founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power (Nasdaq: WAVE).

The Department of Energy estimates that waves off the coasts of the U.S. generate enough power to meet roughly one-third of America's energy needs. Even if only a portion is harnessed, wave energy technologies could help meet the growing demand for electricity, being driven in large part by the artificial intelligence race. Wave energy could also complement wind and solar to stabilize the electric grid.

As the small blue floats bob up and down, they push a cylinder that sends a biodegradable hydraulic fluid through a system of pipes into storage tanks. The pressure in the tanks builds up, turning a motor, which turns a generator, producing clean electricity.

"This pilot is more than a project; it's a milestone. It shows that wave energy could be deployed right here along existing port infrastructure, without harming the ocean," Braverman said. "It's also a project that supports local economy from design to construction; we worked with local subcontractors."

Eco Wave Power is also working on projects across the world, including in Taiwan, India and Portugal.