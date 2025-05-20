Eaton Fire survivors whose homes burned down have been denied from LA County relief grant

Some Eaton Fire victims say they've been told they're ineligible for a Los Angeles County relief grant program because their homes didn't actually burn down, even though all that's left is ash and rubble.

The LA County Household Relief Grant awards fire victims up to $18,000, and it can be used for things that are not covered by insurance and other assistance. The program has been critical for those who are uninsured or underinsured, but two women say they have been denied by the program because the county claims their homes are still standing.

"So this is the lovely place I called home for many years with myself and my dog, Lola," said Lidia Medel, who lost her home during the Eaton Fire.

Medel adored her little one-bedroom cottage in Altadena.

"This was my sanctuary. I am heartbroken over the fact that I am no longer here," she said. "I loved my apartment and anybody who knows me knows how much I loved Altadena."

At 63 years old, Medel thought she would live out the rest of her life here. Instead, she is bunking at a friend's house. Since she didn't have rental insurance, she immediately started looking for outside help.

"When I came across the LA county household grant, I applied right away and I was denied," Medel said.

In an email response, Medel was told her application was denied because her apartment "was not destroyed and/or us not uninhabitable."

"I was told to go back into my apartment and live in it," Medel said. "I just felt like I got punched in the stomach all over again, where I have to prove to my own county that my apartment is destroyed."

Altadena renter Kate Alexandria was also denied for the grant.

"Saying that my application was not accepted because my residence wasn't destroyed or made uninhabitable by the fire, and as you can see, my residence is a pile of rubble," Alexandria said.

When CBS News Los Angeles reached out to the LA County Consumer and Business Affairs, which controls the Fire Relief Grant Program, they were told that any applicant found to be ineligible could request an appeal, and that both women have pending appeals. CBS News Los Angeles also contacted Supervisor Kathryn Barger's office.

"We are allocating grants, and I'm not happy with the pace at which that money is being allocated," Barger said. "But at the same time, when I talk to DCBA, who is allocating the money, they tell me that about three out of 10 are deemed eligible, and then there's fraud."

But in these two cases, where there is clearly no fraud, Barger says the women shouldn't have to wait this long for relief.

"My office briefed me that one was told to resubmit all the documents, even though they submitted them once before. That's unacceptable," Barger said.

Both Alexandria and Medel say they're running out of patience.

"LA County could really change my life right now, and instead, they're making it harder," Alexandria said.

Both women are also dealing with the added expense of future rent. Medel used to pay $1,300 a month for rent and she says she hasn't found anything at that rate. Most of what she has seen is closer to $2,000 a month.