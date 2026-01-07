Eaton Fire survivors cope with aftermath and empty Altadena neighborhoods

While his Altadena home survived, Mark Franco continues to cope with living in a neighborhood forever changed by the Eaton Fire.

"It's really a strange feeling," Franco said. "I've walked these hills since I was a little boy. I was walking in an area I've walked a thousand times, and I got lost because I didn't have the houses to reference what street I was on. I literally had no idea where I was."

After initially believing they had lost their home in the early days of the Eaton Fire, Frano and his family were relieved when they returned to their neighborhood and found their house still standing. A year later, Franco is still one of the few who live on their street.

The initial wave of relief soon lifted, giving way to distress when Franco learned his home was uninhabitable. With smoke and water damage, almost everything was tossed, and even the yard had to be dug up and replaced. It took nearly 10 months and $40,000 for his family to finally return home.

Like Franco, Altadena resident Deborah Ross has struggled to rebuild her home, even though firefighters saved it. She said it's been hard to find contractors willing to take on small jobs, like patching damage to the side of her home and driveway. She added that there have been a few thefts at her property, and navigating insurance has been confusing.

Ross admitted that sometimes she wonders if it would have been easier if her home had burned down.

"I'm glad to be back, and I feel fortunate we're here. We have friends not so fortunate," Franco said. "We have that survivor's guilt thing."