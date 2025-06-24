Multiple lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Claremont blocked after deadly crash

Two lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Claremont are blocked after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the two right lanes west of Mills Avenue until further notice.

Officers received a call around 4:37 a.m. about a crash on the freeway. Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on the scene assisting people involved in a crash when another vehicle collided with one of the fire trucks.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the second crash, the CHP said. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The CHP urges drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.