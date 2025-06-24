Watch CBS News
Multiple lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Claremont blocked after deadly crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Two lanes on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Claremont are blocked after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert for the two right lanes west of Mills Avenue until further notice.

Officers received a call around 4:37 a.m. about a crash on the freeway. Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on the scene assisting people involved in a crash when another vehicle collided with one of the fire trucks.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the second crash, the CHP said. No firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The CHP urges drivers to use caution when traveling in the area. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

