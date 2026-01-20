Investigation underway after man fatally shot inside truck in East LA

A man was found fatally shot in a parked pickup truck in East Los Angeles early Tuesday, prompting a homicide investigation from LA County homicide detectives.

The man's body was found in a dark-colored pickup truck in the 1400 block of S. Woods Avenue, near Telegraph Road, at around 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows that the passenger side window of the truck was shattered. It's unclear what broke the glass.

Deputies did not immediately say how long they believed the man's body had been inside the truck. No information was readily available on a suspect or possible motive in the incident as their investigation continued.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.