East Los Angeles 710 Freeway car-to-car shooting leaves 1 injured

An East Los Angeles 710 Freeway car-to-car shooting that happened around midnight, has left one person injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple bullets struck a Prius with two men inside, on the 710 at the 5 Freeway with the suspect car speeding off. The victim driver made it to the Los Angeles Community Hospital, where one of the men in the car was treated for his injury after the bullet struck him somewhere in the lower back. Police said his injury was not life-threatening.

The men told police they were on the freeway when they heard the gunshots, from unknown suspects in another car, which sped away.

The 710 Freeway at the 5 Freeway was briefly shut down as investigators searched for bullet shell casings.

There is no description of the suspect car nor the suspects, and the motive is still unknown as police continue their investigation.