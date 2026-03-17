Police search for East LA hit-and-run suspect that left a pedestrian dead

Police are searching for the driver of a deadly hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning in East Los Angeles.

The collision occurred at East Olympic Boulevard and South Arizona Avenue around 11:02 p.m. on Monday. The pedestrian was crossing the intersection at the time of impact.

According to witnesses, the driver pulled over after the impact but got out of the vehicle and fled. There were reports of people running from the vehicle.

"I saw the bumper flying off and the white car over there, they pulled over, and the driver got out and ran across the street," witness Lin Hirayma said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

Investigators continue to search for the suspect driver, and the victim has not yet been identified.