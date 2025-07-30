East Hollywood nightclub crash suspect remains jailed on $37 million bail

The 29-year-old man who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people on the sidewalk outside an East Hollywood nightclub nearly two weeks ago was ordered to remain jailed on $37 million bail on Wednesday, with an arraignment date set for Sept. 4.

Fernando Ramirez, of San Clemente, is charged with 37 counts of attempted murder and 37 counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the July 19 incident, which police described as intentional. Ramirez allegedly made a U-turn on Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 a.m. and plowed his Nissan Versa into a large group of people standing outside The Vermont Hollywood club.

Bystanders pulled Ramirez out of his car after the crash and physically attacked him; one person shot him in the back.

Prosecutors said that 37 people were injured in the crash and eight suffered "great bodily injury." The District Attorney's Office said at the time of the nightclub incident, Ramirez was out on bail for a separate case. He also has a pending case of domestic violence out of Orange County, according to the DA's Office.

Los Angeles Police Department officers are searching for the person who shot Ramirez after he had crashed into the crowd.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Vermont Hollywood posted on social media the day of the crash.

"We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to the first responders for their swift and compassionate action in assisting those affected."