Search continues for gunman who allegedly shot driver that plowed into East Hollywood crowd

Los Angeles police are still searching for the alleged gunman who opened fire on a driver shortly after he plowed into a crowd of people outside of a nightclub in East Hollywood and injured more than three dozen people.

The crash was reported a little before 2 a.m. on Saturday outside of the Vermont Hollywood, located in the 4600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles firefighters.

Thirty-seven people were injured in the crash, seven of which were hospitalized in critical condition, six who were serious injured and 10 who were in fair condition as of Monday, according to LAFD. A motive still remains unclear, but police said that the suspect had been previously kicked out of a club in the area that night.

Photos of the suspected gunman via surveillance camera footage in East Hollywood on July 19, 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

After the collision, onlookers pulled the driver from the car and attacked him. In the midst of the chaos, one of the bystanders also opened fire on the suspect, striking him in the buttocks.

The driver, 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was taken into custody and hospitalized for the gunshot wound, but police are now searching for his shooter.

"Anyone that tales a firearm and shoots at another individual, even if they did a heinous crime, it's not appropriate," said LAPD Captain Ben Fernandes. "We need to identify this individual, because if we don't then they just became entitled and they will shoot another person, and that's what we need to prevent."

He is described as a man standing about 5-foot-6 who weights between 150 and 170 pounds. He was wearing a blue Dodgers jacket, a light blue jersey with the No. 5 and blue jeans, seen in surveillance footage from outside of the club. Police said that his large ear gauges and goatee are distinguishable features. He was also bald in photos released by LAPD.

Detectives believe the suspected shooter was across the street when Ramirez was pulled from the car. They say that surveillance video shows him talking to members of the crowd before walking up to Ramirez and opening fire.

As for Ramirez, who has a extensive and violent criminal history dating back more than a decade, he now faces 74 charges for the collision. If convicted as charged, he could spend life in prison.

Anyone who knows more about the gunman's whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD at (213) 484-3424.