Los Angeles DA Hochman to announce charges against man who drove into crowd outside East Hollywood nightclub

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is set to announce charges against the man who police say drove into a crowd outside of a popular nightclub in East Hollywood over the weekend.

Tuesday's news conference was slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Fernando Ramirez, 29, was taken into custody after the incident outside of Vermont Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Ramirez made a U-turn and plowed into the large group of people around 2 a.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating it as an intentional act.

As many as 36 people were injured and seven were in critical condition in the immediate aftermath, the Los Angeles City Fire Department said. All injured people survived with injuries ranging from minor pain to serious fractures and lacerations, the LAPD said.

After driving into the crowd, bystanders pulled Ramirez from the vehicle and physically attacked him. A gunman shot Ramirez in his lower back during the chaos, leaving him with injuries that required surgery.

Ramirez survived the shooting. The LAPD said on Sunday evening that it was searching for the shooter, who was described as a Latino man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 and 150-170 pounds.

It's not yet clear if Hochman will speak about the shooter during Tuesday's news conference.