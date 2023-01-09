Watch CBS News
East Hollywood hit and run: Woman in critical condition

A woman was struck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. said a female in her 60s was struck in a crosswalk at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Serrano Ave. in East Hollywood.

The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman was reportedly alone and there were no witnesses to the scene, according to the LAPD.

