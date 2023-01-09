East Hollywood hit and run: Woman in critical condition
A woman was struck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning.
The Los Angeles Police Dept. said a female in her 60s was struck in a crosswalk at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Serrano Ave. in East Hollywood.
The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 a.m.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
The woman was reportedly alone and there were no witnesses to the scene, according to the LAPD.
